Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Big impact in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Dach scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

He also had three hits and two blocks. Dach returned early from an upper-body injury to play in the postseason, and he's clearly not 100 percent. His playoff ice time average is just 11:00. But Dach is making a big impact. He has two goals and one assist (four shots) in his last three games.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
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