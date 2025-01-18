Kirby Dach News: Continues hot stretch

Dach scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

Dach scored the first of Montreal's three first-period goals, and it looked like the Habs were cruising when they took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. The tally was Dach's seventh in the last 11 outings, during which he has eight points. He had nine points through the first 34 games played, and it could be that Dach's finally over the knee injury that cost him all but two games in 2023-24.