Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Contributes assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Dach logged an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Dach has three helpers over his last two outings. He assisted on Logan Mailloux's tally in the third period of this contests. Dach continues to play in a second-line role and is now at 22 points, 82 shots on net, 93 hits, 34 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 54 appearances. His physical play is a plus, but the offense doesn't outweigh his iffy numbers in other areas.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now