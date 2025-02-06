Kirby Dach News: Contributes assist in loss

Dach logged an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Dach has three helpers over his last two outings. He assisted on Logan Mailloux's tally in the third period of this contests. Dach continues to play in a second-line role and is now at 22 points, 82 shots on net, 93 hits, 34 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 54 appearances. His physical play is a plus, but the offense doesn't outweigh his iffy numbers in other areas.