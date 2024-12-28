Fantasy Hockey
Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Doubles goal output in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 3:48pm

Dach scored two goals on three shots, blocked one shot and had one hit in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida.

Dach scored 99 seconds into the second period, getting barely enough on a feed from Alex Newhook to beat Florida's Spencer Knight. He was perfect on the second tally 12 minutes later breaking in alone on Knight and beating him with a backhander. The two strikes upped his goal output to four in 35 outings.

