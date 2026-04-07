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Kirby Dach News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Dach (upper body) will be an option for Tuesday's home game against the Panthers, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

The Canadiens said March 17 that Dach would be out for 2-4 weeks, so his return comes right in the middle of that timeline. Alexandre Texier (lower body) has also been given the green light to play, so the Canadiens are nearly fully healthy up front, with the exception of Patrik Laine (abdomen). Dach might center the fourth line between Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher on Tuesday.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
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