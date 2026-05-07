Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Dach scored a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 1.

Dach is up to three goals and one assist over eight playoff outings so far. He's been a regular in the Canadiens' bottom six since he returned from an upper-body injury in early April. The 25-year-old has added six shots on net, 17 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating this postseason.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
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