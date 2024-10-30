Kirby Dach News: Minus-3, off top line

Dach had one shot on net, two blocks, one hit, two PIM and finished minus-3 in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Kraken.

Instead of reintegrating Juraj Slafkovsky, fresh off a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury, to the top line, head coach Martin St. Louis let Dach skate with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. That's the most plum assignment a Canadien forward can have; however, that alignment didn't last long. By the time the second period started with the Habs down 4-1, the coach reunited Slafkovsky on the top unit and Dach was moved back to the second line, where he had begun the season. Dach appeared to lose his coverage assignment on Seattle's first goal 25 seconds into the game and again on the sixth goal midway through the second period. He played one more shift in the second and just four in the third for a total of 3:41 TOI over the final half of the game. Dach's minus-12 through 10 appearances is the lowest among all Montreal skaters.