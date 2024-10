Dach logged a power-play assist, four shots, three blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Dach had a secondary assist on a power-play goal, his second point of the season and first in six games. He moved onto the top line after the Canadiens announced Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body) would be out at least a week. The club hopes Dach's presence on a line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will trigger his scoring touch.