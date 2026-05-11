Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Nets goal in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Dach scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3.

Dach has two goals over three games in the second round so far. The 25-year-old has done a decent job of adding depth scoring this postseason, earning four goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, 18 hits, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over 10 contests. Dach is unlikely to move into the top six, but his physical play gives him a safer floor in fantasy.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Dach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirby Dach See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
72 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
106 days ago