Kirby Dach News: Nets goal in Game 3 win

Dach scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3.

Dach has two goals over three games in the second round so far. The 25-year-old has done a decent job of adding depth scoring this postseason, earning four goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, 18 hits, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over 10 contests. Dach is unlikely to move into the top six, but his physical play gives him a safer floor in fantasy.