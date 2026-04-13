Kirby Dach News: Notches helper in win
Dach posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
This was Dach's fourth game back after he missed nearly three weeks due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward has been in a middle-six role since his return, so his scoring contributions are likely to remain limited. He's at eight goals, seven assists, 47 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances this season.
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