Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Notches helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Dach posted an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

This was Dach's fourth game back after he missed nearly three weeks due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward has been in a middle-six role since his return, so his scoring contributions are likely to remain limited. He's at eight goals, seven assists, 47 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances this season.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
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