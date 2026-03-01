Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Scores vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Dach scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Dach scored the team's fourth goal with a snap shot at the 16:34 mark of the second period. This was his third goal over his last six outings, and Dach has been turning things around of late while riding a prolific stretch. He's up to six points (three goals, three assists) over his last six appearances.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
