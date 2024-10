Dach notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Dach has racked up a goal and three helpers over his last three games. He appears to be fitting in just fine on the top line, filling in for Juraj Slafkovsky (shoulder) at right wing. Dach began the year as the second-line center. Overall, the 23-year-old has five points, 21 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating through nine appearances this season.