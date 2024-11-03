Fantasy Hockey
Kirby Dach News: Spends time on top line Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Dach had two shots and two hits and finished minus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Dach opened the contest on the second line but eventually replaced Josh Anderson on the top unit. Dach spent some time on the top line earlier this year, as head coach Martin St. Louis attempts to balance scoring threats in the top six. Dach is now at a team-low minus-14 through 12 appearances.

