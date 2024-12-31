Fantasy Hockey
Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Supplies game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 4:03pm

Dach scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot and had a hit in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Dach completed Montreal's comeback from a 2-0 first-period deficit, when he slid a puck through the five hole of Vegas goalie Adin Hill midway through the third period. It's been a rough start to the season for Dach, who has just five goals over 37 outings, but he along with several other Canadiens have emerged from a funk. He's potted three goals over the last three games.

