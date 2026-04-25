Kirby Dach headshot

Kirby Dach News: Two-point effort in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 8:22am

Dach produced a goal and an assist Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

After having a hand in an Alexandre Texier tally in the first period, Dach tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second. Montreal's third line did the heavy lifting in this one, with the unit of Dach, Texier and Zachary Bolduc combining for two goals and six points. Dach's points were his first of the series, and he's unlikely to emerge as a big offensive threat after managing eight goals and 15 points over 37 games during an injury-plagued regular season.

Kirby Dach
Montreal Canadiens
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