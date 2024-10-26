Kirby Dach News: Two-point night in win

Dach scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and had three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

As several players attempted to get a stick on a rebound, Dach swooped in and buried the puck while falling to the ice for his first goal of the season, which increased Montreal's lead to 2-0. He later was the primary assistant on Alex Newhook's power-play tally six seconds into a St. Louis penalty. Since moving to the top line as a replacement for the injured Juraj Slafkovsky (shoulder), Dach has three points in two games.