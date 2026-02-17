Kirill Gerasimyuk News: Records third AHL shutout

Gerasimyuk posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Charlotte's 9-0 win over Hartford on Monday.

Gerasimyuk is 5-5-1 on the season, but three of his wins have come via shutout. Charlotte's defense has also helped -- he's faced 20 shots or less in seven of his 12 outings this season, with only one of those instances being a relief appearance. He's added a sturdy 2.19 GAA and a .906 save percentage as he continues to do well in limited action for the Checkers.