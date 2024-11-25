Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Game-time decision Monday

Kaprizov (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday against Winnipeg, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Kaprizov was on the top line during Minnesota's morning skate, indicating he could return to the lineup after missing Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary. He has compiled 13 goals, 34 points and 59 shots on net across 19 appearances this season. If Kaprizov misses his second straight game, Travis Boyd will suit up against the Jets.