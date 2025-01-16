Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Moves to long-term injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Kaprizov (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Dec. 23.

Kaprizov is eligible to return Saturday versus the Predators. The 27-year-old winger's move to LTIR is a cap-related transaction, as the Wild were short at forward without enough cap space to fill out their roster prior to the move. Brendan Gaunce and Liam Ohgren were called up from AHL Iowa following Kaprizov's move to LTIR.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
