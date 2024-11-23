Kirill Kaprizov Injury: MRI booked for Sunday

Kaprizov (lower body) will undergo an MRI on Sunday, reports Elliotte Freideman of CBC Hockey Night in Canada.

He was hit by Drake Caggiula when he cut back toward the middle at center ice in Thursday's game. There was no penalty on the play, but it was a collision that opened Kaprizov's hips awkwardly because Caggiula was off-balance as he tried to stop and reach back to catch the star. Now, the NHL's second-leading scorer (34 points) and potential Hart Trophy candidate is on the shelf, perhaps for a while.