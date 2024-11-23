Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Kaprizov (lower body) won't play Saturday against Calgary.

Kaprizov sustained the injury in Thursday's 5-3 win over Edmonton. He returned to the game but will miss at least one outing. Kaprizov has amassed 13 goals, 34 points and 59 shots on net through 19 appearances this season. With Kaprizov and Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) unavailable, Ben Jones and Travis Boyd will play versus the Flames.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
