Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 4:09pm

Kaprizov (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov is considered day-to-day due to the injury. Hunter Haight will likely draw into the lineup to help cover Kaprizov's absence. The Wild's next game is a big one at home versus the Stars on Saturday.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
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