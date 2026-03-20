Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Officially ruled out versus Stars
Kaprizov (lower body) will not play in Saturday's clash with Dallas, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Kaprizov will miss his second straight game as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger notched three goals and two assists, including one power-play point, in his last six outings. Once given the all-clear, Kaprizov should be a lock to reclaim spots on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
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