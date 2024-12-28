Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Still day-to-day

Kaprizov (lower body) is considered day-to-day and is questionable for Sunday's game against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While it doesn't appear that Kaprizov's injury will keep him out long-term, his status remains in flux ahead of Sunday's contest after he sat out Friday in a win over Dallas. The Wild will certainly hope to get Kaprizov back sooner rather than later -- the 27-year-old winger has 23 goals, second-most in the league, and 50 points through 34 games.