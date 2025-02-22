Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Will be out longer than expected
Kaprizov (lower body) is slated to be out "longer than we originally expected," GM Bill Guerin said Friday, per NHL.com.
Kaprizov was originally set to miss a minimum of four weeks after undergoing surgery Jan. 28. While we never got a more exact timetable for his return, Guerin's recent statement suggests the 27-year-old forward is not close to returning. Kaprizov has been fantastic when healthy this campaign, supplying 23 goals and 52 points in 37 appearances.
