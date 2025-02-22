Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Will be out longer than expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 11:35am

Kaprizov (lower body) is slated to be out "longer than we originally expected," GM Bill Guerin said Friday, per NHL.com.

Kaprizov was originally set to miss a minimum of four weeks after undergoing surgery Jan. 28. While we never got a more exact timetable for his return, Guerin's recent statement suggests the 27-year-old forward is not close to returning. Kaprizov has been fantastic when healthy this campaign, supplying 23 goals and 52 points in 37 appearances.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now