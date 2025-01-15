Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Kaprizov (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's home game against Edmonton, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Although Kaprizov was a limited participant in Wednesday's morning skate, he'll be forced to miss a 10th consecutive game due to his lower-body injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but he's been trending in the right direction recently. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday in Nashville.