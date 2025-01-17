Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Won't travel with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Kaprizov (lower body) won't travel with the Wild for their upcoming two-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Although Kaprizov has appeared to trend in the right direction in his recovery recently, he'll be unavailable for at least two more games while on long-term injured reserve. The 27-year-old will be eligible to return to game action whenever he's deemed fully healthy, and his next chance to suit up will be at home against Utah on Thursday.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
