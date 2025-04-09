Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Kaprizov (lower body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's clash with San Jose, per the NHL media site.

Kaprizov will be back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 26 versus the Blackhawks, a stretch of 28 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. In addition to linking up with one of the two power-play units, the Russian winger is expected to slot into a second-line role against the Sharks.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
