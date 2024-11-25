Kirill Kaprizov News: Back in lineup Monday

Kaprizov (lower body) is good to play Monday against Winnipeg, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Kaprizov briefly left Thursday's 5-3 win against Edmonton and missed Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary due to the injury. However, he underwent an MRI, and it was determined that his injury wasn't serious. So, after initially being a game-time decision versus the Jets, he's back in the lineup and is set to serve on the first line and top power-play unit. He has 13 goals and 34 points across 19 outings in 2024-25.