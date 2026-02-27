Kirill Kaprizov News: Buries power-play tally

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Kaprizov has five goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger got the Wild on the board Friday, though the damage had already been done by the time he scored. He's up to 33 goals, 73 points (27 on the power play), 37 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 60 contests. Kaprizov would need to finish strong, but a 100-point campaign is not out of the question.