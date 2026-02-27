Kirill Kaprizov News: Buries power-play tally
Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Kaprizov has five goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger got the Wild on the board Friday, though the damage had already been done by the time he scored. He's up to 33 goals, 73 points (27 on the power play), 37 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 60 contests. Kaprizov would need to finish strong, but a 100-point campaign is not out of the question.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2732 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2732 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal33 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More