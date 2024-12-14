Kirill Kaprizov News: Career season continues

Kaprizov scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Kaprizov opened the scoring when a shot came off the end boards straight to him below the right circle, and he one-timed the puck from a sharp angle off Samuel Ersson's helmet and into the net. Kaprizov's second was an empty-netter. He is having the season of his career, with 20 goals and 45 points through 29 appearances. At this rate, Kaprizov is trending toward a 56-goal, 126-point campaign. His 20.2 shooting percentage is a touch high, which could lead to his goal-scoring pace slowing, but he should be in the Hart Trophy conversation all year long.