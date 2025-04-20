Kirill Kaprizov News: Dishes pair of helpers

Kaprizov notched two assists and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Kaprizov has two goals and four assists over five contests since returning from a lower-body injury. He's been a boost to the Wild's offense, but the rest of the team will also need to play well against a fully healthy Golden Knights squad. Kaprizov had 56 points despite being limited to 41 regular-season contests, so he should be productive as long as Minnesota's playoff run lasts.