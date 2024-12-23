Kirill Kaprizov News: Gets back in goal column

Kaprizov scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov tied the game at 1-1 with a first-period goal, his first in four games. This tally snapped his second three-game goal drought of the year. He's gone no more than two games without a point, and that's happened just once. Kaprizov is at 23 tallies, 50 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 34 appearances, putting him on pace for a career year.