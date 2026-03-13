Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Goal streak reaches three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Kaprizov scored a goal in his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Kaprizov is widely seen as one of the best pure scorers in the NHL, and he's been extremely hot since the Olympic break. The star winger has found the back of the net in three games in a row and in six of the last seven. In eight games since the Olympic break, Kaprizov has tallied nine points, with six goals and three helpers, while posting a plus-2 rating and 22 shots on goal.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
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