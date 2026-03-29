Kirill Kaprizov News: Lights lamp in loss
Kaprizov scored a goal and put three shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston.
Kaprizov put the Wild on the board Saturday late in the second period after the Bruins went on a three-goal scoring run to open the contest. With the twine finder, he is up to 39 goals, 81 points, 247 shots on net, 47 hits and 24 blocked shots through 72 games this season. He ranks seventh in the NHL with 39 goals and has 14 goals since Jan. 22, which is tied for fifth in the NHL. Kaprizov should continue to provide elite numbers offensively and still has time to reach the 90-point mark for the third time in his six-year NHL career.
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