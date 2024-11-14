Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Logs two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 8:38pm

Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Kaprizov made it easy to forget five giveaways by logging his 11th multi-point effort in 16 outings. He initiated a pretty passing sequence along with Marcus Johansson to set up Matt Boldy's goal midway through the second period. The helper was Kaprizov's 20th, which ranks third in the NHL. He later scored into an empty for his 10th goal (20.0 shooting percentage).

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now