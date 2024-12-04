Kirill Kaprizov News: Nets game-winner in OT

Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

As has been the case multiple times this season, Kaprizov came through when the Wild needed him the most. The star winger scored the game-winning goal with only 25 seconds left in overtime, notching his 16th goal and 39th point of the campaign. He's also riding a four-point streak, marking the third time he's racked up points in at least four consecutive appearances in the current season.