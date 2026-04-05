Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Posts hat trick, GWG on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:43pm

Kaprizov tallied three goals, including the game-winning goal, and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Kaprizov played the hero in Sunday's contest with a pair of goals in the second period before tallying the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the third. With his first hat trick of the season, the 28-year-old winger is up to 43 goals, 87 points, 260 shots on net, 49 hits and 27 blocked shots across 75 games. His big night has him in a tie for third place with Edmonton's Connor McDavid on the NHL's goal leaderboard. While Kaprizov is unlikely to catch Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon or Montreal's Cole Caufield in pursuit of the Rocket Richard Trophy, Kaprizov has a chance to tie or surpass his current career high of 47 goals, which he totaled across 81 regular-season games during the 2021-22 season.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
28 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
28 days ago