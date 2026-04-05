Kirill Kaprizov News: Posts hat trick, GWG on Sunday

Kaprizov tallied three goals, including the game-winning goal, and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Kaprizov played the hero in Sunday's contest with a pair of goals in the second period before tallying the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in the third. With his first hat trick of the season, the 28-year-old winger is up to 43 goals, 87 points, 260 shots on net, 49 hits and 27 blocked shots across 75 games. His big night has him in a tie for third place with Edmonton's Connor McDavid on the NHL's goal leaderboard. While Kaprizov is unlikely to catch Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon or Montreal's Cole Caufield in pursuit of the Rocket Richard Trophy, Kaprizov has a chance to tie or surpass his current career high of 47 goals, which he totaled across 81 regular-season games during the 2021-22 season.