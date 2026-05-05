Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Pots goal in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Kaprizov's tally came just six seconds after Martin Necas opened the scoring for the Avalanche. Through eight playoff outings, Kaprizov is up to three goals, eight assists, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-8 rating. He's been held to two points over two contests in Colorado, but he may have more success if his line draws better matchups on home ice in Games 3 and 4.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 30
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
13 days ago
Early Look at 2026-27 Season Top 12 Mock Draft
NHL
Early Look at 2026-27 Season Top 12 Mock Draft
Author Image
Corey Abbott
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago