Kirill Kaprizov News: Pots goal in Game 2 loss
Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.
Kaprizov's tally came just six seconds after Martin Necas opened the scoring for the Avalanche. Through eight playoff outings, Kaprizov is up to three goals, eight assists, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-8 rating. He's been held to two points over two contests in Colorado, but he may have more success if his line draws better matchups on home ice in Games 3 and 4.
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