Kirill Kaprizov News: Racks up three points in win

Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished two assists, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.

That's three multi-point efforts in five games for Kaprizov in this first-round series. The superstar winger has a total of two goals and seven helpers against the Stars, helping to lead the Wild to a 3-2 series lead. He's added 14 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-9 rating.