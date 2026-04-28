Kirill Kaprizov News: Racks up three points in win
Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished two assists, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.
That's three multi-point efforts in five games for Kaprizov in this first-round series. The superstar winger has a total of two goals and seven helpers against the Stars, helping to lead the Wild to a 3-2 series lead. He's added 14 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-9 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 226 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Early Look at 2026-27 Season Top 12 Mock Draft6 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 208 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 1811 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kirill Kaprizov See More