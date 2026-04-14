Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Resting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kaprizov (rest) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Kaprizov will miss a second straight game. He ends the regular season at 45 goals, 89 points and 268 shots on net over 78 appearances. He'll be refreshed for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Stars.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
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