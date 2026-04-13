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Kirill Kaprizov News: Resting against Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kaprizov won't play Monday against St. Louis for rest purposes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild have clinched a playoff spot and will rest several of their key contributors during the penultimate game of the regular season, including Kaprizov. The 28-year-old has put forth multi-point performances in three of six appearances this month, recording six goals, two assists, five hits and three blocked shots while averaging 20:22 of ice time across that span. It's not yet clear whether Kaprizov will suit up Tuesday against Anaheim, but he should at least return to action for the start of the postseason.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
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