Kirill Kaprizov News: Returning against Utah

Kaprizov (lower body) will be back in the lineup versus Utah on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov will return to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 23 against Chicago, a stretch of 12 games on long-term injured reserve. Prior to his absence, the dynamic winger was rolling offensively with five goals and two helpers in his previous six contests. With Kaprizov ready to suit up, he figures to reclaim his first-line spot and link up with the No. 1 power-play unit.