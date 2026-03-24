Kirill Kaprizov News: Returning to lineup
Kaprizov (lower body) will be in the lineup Tuesday in Tampa Bay, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Kaprizov missed the last two games but will be in action for this cross-conference meeting between two of the NHL's top teams. Barring any restrictions after dealing with a lower-body injury, Kaprizov should reclaim his roles on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit against Tampa Bay.
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