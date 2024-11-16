Kirill Kaprizov News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Kaprizov tallied at 14:10 of the third period to break up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid. The Wild couldn't find an equalizer. Kaprizov is now on a five-game point streak (four goals, six assists) as he continues to cement his status as one of the best players in the league this season. Overall, the 27-year-old winger has 11 goals, 31 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 17 appearances.