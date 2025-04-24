Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov News: Scores pair of power-play goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Kaprizov scored two power-play goals on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Kaprizov has opened the postseason with three straight multi-point efforts, racking up four goals and three assists in that span. Thursday's pair of goals accounted for his first power-play production in these playoffs. The 27-year-old also has 11 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the postseason. Kaprizov is the heartbeat of the Wild's offense, so he should continue to set the tone with his scoring.

