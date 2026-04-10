Kirill Kaprizov News: Scores two PP goals Thursday

Kaprizov scored two power-play goals on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Kaprizov went scoreless in the 5-2 win over the Kraken on Tuesday but posted a hat trick in the win over the Red Wings on Sunday, meaning the star winger is up to five goals on 14 shots over his last three games. Kaprizov has 45 goals on the season and is ending the regular season on a sizzling note with nine points (seven goals, two helpers) in his last six outings, a span in which he's also racked up 24 shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots.