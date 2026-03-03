Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Sets franchise record for goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Kaprizov's goal was the 220th of his career, all coming with the Wild, which is good for the franchise record for goals. He surpassed Marian Gaborik's total of 219, which he earned in 502 games -- it took Kaprizov just 381 contests to set the record. At just 28 years old, there's still plenty of good years for Kaprizov to add to his total. He's scored in three straight games and is up to 35 tallies, 75 points, 218 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 62 appearances this season.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
