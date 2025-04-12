Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov News: Sets up game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kaprizov notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kaprizov found Mats Zuccarello for the game-winning goal 2:47 into overtime. With four points over three games since returning from a lower-body injury, it hasn't taken any time at all for Kaprizov to find his form. The star winger is up to 56 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 40 appearances this season. Had he not lost half the year to injuries, he could have made a formidable challenge to his career-high 108 points from the 2021-22 campaign.

