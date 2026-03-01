Kirill Kaprizov News: Strikes on power play again
Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Kaprizov opened the scoring at 16:09 of the second period, though the Blues answered less than two minutes later. This was Kaprizov's second straight game with a power-play goal. He's earned six goals and four assists during a seven-game point steak, with six of those points coming with the man advantage. Kaprizov is up to 34 goals, 74 points (28 on the power play), 215 shots and a plus-8 rating over 61 appearances.
